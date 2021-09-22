One dead, one wounded after Arouca shooting

Police are probing a shooting in Lopinot on Tuesday night that led to one man being killed and another wounded.

Police said Richard Miller was liming with a group of men at Hosein Street, Lopinot, at around 7.55 pm when a white Nissan Tiida drove up and a man got out.

The man fired several shots at the group before getting back in the car and driving off.

Miller was hit several times and a 24-year-old man was shot in his left leg.

Passersby took both men to the hospital, where Miller was declared dead shortly after. The wounded man was treated and discharged.

Arouca police and homicide investigators found spent shells at the scene.