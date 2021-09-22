L'Oreal donates to fight against domestic violence against women

(from left to right); Diana Mahabir-Wyatt, co-founder of Coalition Against Domestic Violence (CADV); Roberta Clarke, President, Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sabrina Mowlah-Baksh, General Manager, Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

The L'Oreal Fund for Women has donated $598,228 to the Coalition against Domestic Violence (CADV) to support its mission of protecting, advocating for and empowering women.

In a release, CADV said it offers free services by providing clinical therapy and emergency case-management support services for survivors of domestic violence.

The coalition intends to use the funds to expand the programme's services and aims to support approximately 1,500 women and children by the end of 2022.

The police Gender-Based Violence Unit has recorded an increase in reports of gender-based violence since the onset of the covid19 pandemic and associated mobility restrictions.

L'Oreal Caribe general manager Dave Hughes said the pandemic lockdown has created a trying environment for everyone but more so for victims of domestic violence.

“As a group that has been committed to empowering women, it was essential to take action to help the most vulnerable women particularly those affected by the covid19 pandemic,” he said. “Together, we believe we can help make a difference and bring a voice to women who need it the most.”

CADV general manager Sabrina Mowlah-Baksh thanked the L'Oreal team for providing the opportunity to expand their psycho-social support services programme.

“We believe in the potential of women. Working together to mitigate the effects of abuse and domestic violence can create lasting change for women, families, and entire communities. When women thrive, everybody thrives,” she said.