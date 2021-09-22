Invest TT and CEDA to collaborate for global investment forum

InvesTT president Sekou Alleyne. -

Investment promotion agency InvesTT and the Caribbean Export Development Agency (CEDA) are set to host a global investment forum which is expected to attract more than 350 international businesses.

An InvesTT release said the forum is expected to be held from November 2 to 3, and will include key contacts in manufacturing, maritime services, logistics and distribution, business process outsourcing, agro-processing, hotel resort development, ICT and creative industries.

The agency said participants could also set up business meetings before and after the event.

CEDA and InvesTT is scheduled to launch the forum on September 29.

“The event will be a significant milestone in the midst of the unprecedented crisis of the pandemic which has taken a toll somewhat on the global investment landscape,” said Sekou Alleyne, InvesTT president.

“TT has not been excluded from the negative impact on investor confidence caused by covid19, and it is our expectation that this forum will help to make major strides toward regaining the momentum we experienced pre-pandemic.”

The release added that CEDA has been making considerable strides towards rebuilding the capacity of small and micro enterprises (SMEs) in the Caribbean.

CEDA recently made an open call for SMEs to submit applications under the Technical Assistance Programme, where businesses can receive a grant of US$15,000 to be used in resource efficiency and renewable energy, digitisation of business, marketing and promotions, building resilience, purchase and upgrade of capital goods, certification, capacity building and protection of intellectual property rights.

Applicants had to meet certain criteria by a July deadline.