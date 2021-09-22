Hypocrisy of unions cannot be denied

Watson Duke, PSA president. Photo by Roger Jacob - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: The delta variant is here to stay. Can the collective trade unions please take a bow regarding encouraging mindless vaccine hesitancy? That a child is among those people infected with the delta variant ramps up the worry. Where did he/she make contact with a carrier?

I wonder how many supporters of any of the unions have vaccinated themselves and their children. Guess who will be making the Government look bad if in ten days time we record many deaths from the delta variant.

The now overwhelming hypocrisy of the unions cannot be denied. Their sanctimonious approach sticks in the throat. All citizens working in the public service and in close contact with members of the public should be vaccinated.

Why the mind games from the Banking, Insurance and General Workers Union (BIGWU) vice-president Jason Brown? Why the ramped up nonsense talk from seemingly permanent president of the Public Services Association (PSA) Watson Duke? The problem of course is the length of time taken for cases to be heard in the Industrial Court.

Many of us will be dead, including several children, while the union leaders wallow in their extra 15 minutes of fame on the social media.

One week from now, how many more delta variant cases will be recorded? Will the bars ever be properly reopened? The most worrying thing will be if children begin dying because of the blind ignorance of the unvaccinated.

I can only believe that had Minister Webster-Roy, a very prayerful person, not been vaccinated, she would have been lying in ICU in Tobago and not recovering so well at home.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin