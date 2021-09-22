Home computerinventor passes

THE EDITOR: Sir Clive Sinclair, English entrepreneur and inventor, died on September 16, age 81.

He was the inventor of the Sinclair ZX80 home computer which was launched in 1980. In 1982, the Timex Company obtained a licence to manufacture and sell an upgraded version called the Timex/Sinclair ZX81.

To the best of my knowledge, the ZX81was the first personal home computer that was available for purchase in Trinidad. In the early eighties, it was priced at $500 at a Dansteel outlet on Frederick Street, Port-of-Spain, obliquely opposite St Mary's College.

Sir Clive received several honours for his contributions towards helping establish the personal computer industry in the UK. Rest in peace, Sir Clive.

CHRISTOPHER W MENDEZ

St Ann's