From dearth to surfeit

THE GOVERNMENT’S announcement that an additional 50,000 doses of the Pfizer covid19 vaccine will be allocated to adults – owing to a higher rate of acceptance among such individuals and impending expiry dates – marks a low point in the State’s vaccination programme.

It was only a few weeks ago that the Prime Minister strongly warned the population that Pfizer vaccines would be used to protect the nation’s children.

“Let me just say now for the adult population, if there are any of you waiting for Pfizer, as long as you are not in the secondary school population, you will be waiting,” Dr Rowley said in July.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Health announced some doses had been allocated to cover 25,000 people from the general adult population, but not for reasons related to demand.

“The required doses of Pfizer covid19 vaccines have already been reserved for the pregnant population and for persons aged 12-18 years,” the ministry assured.

But on Monday, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh made plain the unsavoury situation in which vaccines meant for children might go to waste unless otherwise allocated. He reiterated that while the vaccines are due to expire in November, the window for their use is much narrower. Owing to the three weeks needed between first and second doses.

“I am asking parents in a very sincere way: don’t let your children be sitting ducks,” Mr Deyalsingh implored, yet again.

But the minister must do more than be a broken record.

Clearly the demand for vaccines is not what it should be, but the Government should not simply throw its hands in the air and allow vaccines on hand to expire.

To do so would be irresponsible in light of how much work – and in some instances expense – the Government has put into getting these vaccines, as well as the fact that there is no guarantee we will easily get more. (Which nation will want to donate scarce vaccines to a country that allows them to be squandered?)

In addition to mandates for state workers and for specialist sectors, the Government should proceed apace with the introduction of “safe zones” for the vaccinated, backed by an online web portal accessible by businesses and against which paper records can be verified in real time.

The urgency of this is heightened due to confirmation of community spread of the highly infectious delta variant this week.

It is likely Monday’s announcement by the US that vaccination will now be mandatory for entry to that country will increase demand for jabs.

But, if vaccines continue to be reallocated, this could simply see doses meant to protect children going to adults who want to do things like go on shopping trips abroad. That would be a completely perverse use of vital resources obtained with such effort and expense.