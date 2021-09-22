Fears of Republic Day carelessness as child contracts delta variant at party

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh implored people to be careful in their activities on the Republic Day public holiday on Friday, after reports of the spread of the covid19 delta variant at a recent party in St Augustine.

He criticised people for breaking public health safety rules to attend the party in St Augustine plus another in Mayaro, both of which were stopped by the police.

"I am deeply concerned about the little social gatherings we know are going to happen this weekend, the little lunches, the limes, the drink-ups.

"People are tired. Human nature is such that we want a release. We want to express ourselves.

"But I want to urge for this Republic Day weekend that we do not congregate, as people did in those parties in St Augustine and Mayaro. You see what happens is that the tentacles of the virus go into every community."

Deyalsingh said that of three recent delta cases, one was a child who is believed to have gotten the virus while attending the party in St Augustine last Thursday.

"It is my duty to bring to the national attention, two cases of gatherings which have the potential to sink our parallel health care system and ensure people that contract covid may not get the help they want," he said sternly.

He said the police had nabbed 14 people at the St Augustine party, who had variously come from San Juan, Champs Fleurs, Arima, Diego Martin, El Dorado and Cunupia.

"In that one party, you had webs stretching out to four counties, over half of the country."

Deyalsingh said the police had to intervene in a beach lime at Mayaro, where attendees had come from Arima, Long Circular Road (Maraval), Dow Village, Couva, Arouca, Penal, Princes Town and Williamsville. This "web," he said stretched to four counties.

"The point we are trying to make is that it shows how easily in a small, mobile country, any gathering can lead to nationwide spread.

"And with the delta variant which is more transmissible, it poses a clear and present danger to our health system. When you marry that with our low vaccination rate where the majority of the population is unvaccinated, plus these gatherings, it is a recipe for disaster," he warned.

He said only half the population was vaccinated, but the delta strain was no longer at TT's doorstep but, "it has entered our house."

Deyalsingh alerted, "Ladies and gentlemen, I know we are tired. All of us are tired. But you know what? The virus isn't tired. While we are tired, the virus is changing, it is mutating and rejuvenating itself, to come back at us stronger, wiser and more lethal.

Dr Osafu Fraser, county medical officer of health for St George East, later said the child infected with the delta strain was unvaccinated and had been found to be interacting with other minors who were also unvaccinated. He said the child's parents were found to be unvaccinated and also covid19 positive.