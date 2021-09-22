Ex-West Indies batsman Samuels charged by ICC for corruption

Marlon Samuels -

FORMER West Indies batsman Marlon Samuels has been charged by the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) anti-corruption unit on four counts of allegedly breaching the Emirates Cricket Board’s anti-corruption code.

The charges are related to the Abu Dhabi T10 League in 2019, when Samuels was part of the Karnataka Tuskers squad. He did not play a match that season.

According to an espncricinfo article on Wednesday, Samuels is being charged for “failing to disclose to the designated anti-corruption official, the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit that was made or given in circumstances that could bring the participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute.”

Samuels also “failed to disclose to the designated anti-corruption official receipt of hospitality with a value of US $750 or more and failed to co-operate with the designated anti-corruption official's investigation.”

The reports also said the two-time T20 World Cup winner has been charged for “obstructing or delaying the designated anti-corruption official's investigation by concealing information that may have been relevant to the investigation.”

Samuels has 14 days from September 21 to respond to the charges.

Giving a statement on the matter Cricket West Indies (CWI) said, “CWI has been made aware of the charges which have been laid by the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit, involving former West Indies player Marlon Samuels.

“While CWI has yet to receive detailed information relating to this ICC investigation, CWI remains firm in denouncing any such activities within the sport, and fully supports the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit in their efforts to rid the sport of all corruption. While this ongoing investigation continues, CWI will not make any further comment in respect of these charges.”