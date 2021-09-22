Cop: No fingerprints found on dead man's gun

NO fingerprints were found on a gun that a police officer on trial for murder claimed was pointed at him, causing him to fear for his life and shoot the man.

Anthony Sylvester, who was assigned to the Inter-Agency Task Force, is on trial before Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas. He is charged with the murder of Sheldon des Vignes, who was killed on the afternoon of November 9, 2007, at Upper St Barb's, Laventille.

This is Sylvester’s second trial. His first, in 2019, ended with a hung jury unable to determine his innocence or guilt.

It is alleged that on the day in question, des Vignes and some others were sitting in a shed playingcards.

Sylvester and other officers were on patrol in the area and noticed another man, Richie Gloster, wearing camouflage pants. They told him to remove them, since wearing such clothing was illegal.

He man refused and instead assaulted the officer before running towards where des Vignes and others were sitting

Sylvester claims he acted in self-defence as des Vignes pointed a gun at him.

The gun was tested for fingerprints, but nothing was found, the officer who did the tests told the courton Wednesday.

Also testifying was Gail Ann des Vignes, who denied suggestions by Sylvester’s attorneys that the officer was pursuing a group of men when he saw des Vignes drop a gun.

She also denied des Vignes scrambled for the pistol he allegedly had, then pointed it at Sylvester, who is claiming he told the man to drop the weapon, and when the latter did not comply, shot at him because he was fearful.

Also testifying on Wednesday was retired police officer Learie Barrington, who took Sylvester’s Galil rifle and handgun, as well as the pistol he claimed des Vignes pointed at him, for testing.

The trial resumes on Thursday.

