Cabo Star crew members test positive for covid19

The Cabo Star. Photo by Sureash Cholai. -

In a press release on Wednesday, the management of the Trinidad and Tobago Inter-island Transportation Company Ltd (TTIT) announced that several crew members of the MV Cabo Star seabridge ferry had tested positive for Covid19.

Even though the vessel’s planned sailing on Wednesday went ahead, it did so with special precautions as the release said the vessel carried only cargo.

While truckers were allowed to load their vehicles onto the vessel, they were not allowed to stay on board, but were accommodated on the ATP James.

Crew members on boardwere instructed not to interact with people loading and offloading their vehicles.

As an extra precautionary measure, all employees who interacted with the truckers and secured their vehicles for the sailings were required to wear full PPE.

The TTIT said safety precautions for the vessel will continue on Thursday, but did not say how long they would be in effect and what other sailings beyond Thursday were affected.

The release said the entire vessel had been sanitised.