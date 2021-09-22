Avocat man charged, gets bail in police extra-duty racket

A 25-year-old Avocat man was the fifth person arrested and charged as part of a suspected police extra-duty racket on Saturday.

A police media release on Wednesday reported that Satesh Ramsamooj, a labourer from Kuldip Trace, was charged with conspiracy to defraud the government after investigators from the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) received advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard SC.

Ramsamooj appeared before San Fernando magistrate Armina Deonarine on Monday and was granted bail of $100,000.

He is expected to return to court on October 4.

The release reported that on June 24, Ramsamooj allegedly drove a marked police vehicle with false number plates while escorting two trailer trucks that belonged to a company.

Police also said 32-year-old PC Videsh Oudit allegedly represented himself to the same company the day before as an officer authorised to carry out transactions related to police extra duties in the South Western Division.

Police later revealed that Ramsamooj was not a policeman and was allegedly assisting Oudit.

Ramsamooj was arrested on September 19 by acting Cpl Smith.

On September 13 it was reported that Oudit, along with fellow officers PC Vishal Heeralal, 28, and Insp Dean Antoine, 53, were charged with attempting to defraud the government as part of the purported racket.

A man Shane Veesh Heeralal, 28, was also charged.

Acting police commissioner McDonald Jacob said as the probe into the racket continues, more people including police officers, may be arrested and charged.