Aunt of baby Sariah laments: Her death should have never happened

Sariah Williams now deceased, was chopped by a Tarodale man on Sunday night who was wielding a cutlass at her grandmother. -

The family of one-year-old Sariah Williams are grateful for each other's support after the child's death.

Sariah was chopped to death on Sunday night during a family quarrel at their home in Sion Drive, Tarodale, San Fernando.

Police have arrested a 67-year-old male relative in relation to Sariah's death.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, Sariah's aunt Starla Parris said she was still shaken by the incident and was too distraught to read the autopsy report herself.

"Right now things are very hard for both parents. It's a huge loss to the family and I'm telling you that this should have never happened.

"My niece is gone and there is nothing that can bring her back. There are no words to express how hard this is for the families of both parents.

"All they (parents) have right now are us (the family) this is their last baby. She didn't live any life as yet, she just started to say 'Dada' and 'Mama.' This child was brutally snatched from her parents.

"These wounds will be fresh for the rest of their lives."

The autopsy report concluded that Williams died from a chop wound to the head.

Police said the suspect was still in custody as homicide investigators continued their enquiries.