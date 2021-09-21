With pitch lake we can do better

- ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: It is amazing to see the number of citizens from all over Trinidad complaining about potholes throughout the country. For someone like me who spends a lot of time driving, it is really frustrating.

For example, there is a large pothole at the corner of St Lucien Road and Sierra Leone Road opposite KFC in Diego Martin and another one at the traffic lights coming from Mucurapo Road onto the Audrey Jeffers Highway heading west.

Drivers would also encounter potholes on Mucurapo Road, the Western Main Road in St James and on St Clair Avenue heading towards the QP Savannah. Two large potholes at the entrance of the Savannah opposite Dundonald Street have been there for quite a while.

The drive to Maracas Beach is always a very scenic one with all the greenery and wonderful views of the ocean but the road needs some patching.

What this road needs is some love and caring, especially before the beaches on the North Coast are reopened, which I hope would be soon.

For a country with a pitch lake, surely we can do better maintaining our roads.

GERARD DUVAL

Petit Valley