West Indies set for white-ball tour of India in February

THE WEST Indies cricket team will engage on a "white-ball" tour of India in February, 2022, according to a report on the Cricinfo website.

The WI will play three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) on February 6 (Ahmedabad), February 9 (Jaipur) and February 12 (Kolkata) and as many T20 Internationals, on February 15 (Cuttack), February 18 (Visakhapatnam) and February 20 (Thiruvananthapuram).

This tour will be part of a hectic international schedule for the West Indies, in early 2022.

The West Indies are set to host England in five T20 Internationals in January, as well as Ireland for three ODIs and three T20 Internationals. England will return to the West Indies in March for three Test matches.