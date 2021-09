Valencia man dies in crash

A Valencia man died on Monday night after he crashed into a utility pole along the Old Valencia Road.

Police said Jason Ramdhan of Sand Quarry Road, Valencia, and Williams Trace Ext. Sangre Grande was headed west along the road at around 9.40 pm when his vehicle swerved into the pole.

Police said Ramdhan suffered severe head injuries and his vehicle was badly damaged.

They believe he was speeding at the time of the accident.