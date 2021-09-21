Vaccinated students back to school on October 4

Sixth form students of St Mary's College. - File photo -

The Ministry of Education has said fully vaccinated secondary-school students will return to the physical classroom on October 4.

In a statement on Tuesday, it said forms four-six students will be allowed to return for both teaching and practical sessions.

“Arrangements to facilitate teaching and learning at these institutions are ongoing, and the reopening guidelines will be made available to principals within the coming week.

“Teachers and fully vaccinated students of this cohort are expected to report to schools physically for classes.”