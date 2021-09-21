TTFA signs data tracking deal with South Korea's Fitogether

THE Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) has announced a two-year deal with South Korean-based company Fitogether, who will provide Electronic Performance and Tracking Systems (EPTS) devices and supportive technology for the national men and women’s teams.

The TTFA, in a media release issued on Tuesday, said, "Fitogether specialises in wearable technology for athletes and this will allow for continuous data collection of our national team players for development and tactical analysis. This data will be used in performance analysis as the TTFA begins to increase the human resource capital in performance analysis in the Association and hopefully throughout the country. Fitogether's systems are also FIFA-approved.

"In return for its sponsorship, Fitogether shall receive marketing opportunities through the TTFA in the form of commercial branding at events and media platforms," the media release added.