Tobago doctor wary of covid19 delta variant: Get vaccinated now

Dr Alimayu Chadband, primary care services house officer, Tobago Regional Health Authority, at the covid19 vaccination caravan, Mt Pleasant Community Centre, on Tuesday. - David Reid

Confirmed community spread of the covid19 delta variant in Trinidad is cause for serious concern, said Dr Alimayu Chadband, primary care services house officer, Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA).

Chadband, who is assigned to Tobago’s vaccination drive, is appealing to Tobagonians to get vaccinated.

The delta variant is more easily transmitted than the original Wuhan variant of the virus.

In an interview with Newsday during Tuesday’s vaccination drive at the Mt Pleasant Community Centre, Chadband said, “We don’t want to take that chance. We need to get vaccinated now, protect ourselves. This is a job for all of us. We need to be onboard together so that we can fight this pandemic together.”

The caravan, hosted by the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development in collaboration with the TRHA, got started shortly after 10am with approximately 15 people being attended to.

Chadband said, “There were actually a number of persons here early. We were shocked by the numbers that we saw. Persons were even waiting on us to arrive, so that was very good.”