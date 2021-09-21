PCA calls for public's help in gun licence probe

THE Police Complaints Authority (PCA) is calling on citizens to come forward and help with their investigations into allegations of corruption surrounding the granting of firearms users' licences (FULs).

In Facebook post on Tuesday, the PCA said it was looking for information into “criminal and/or serious police misconduct” in the granting of FULs. Those with information are asked to contact the PCA’s hotline at 315-7610 or e-mail it at info@pca.org.tt.

The PCA began its investigations in October last year after an Express article alleged that one man on gun-related offences had been granted an FUL. Since then several reports have pointed to improper procedures in granting FULs, including allegations of bribery.

In August Special Reserve Police (SRP) Constable Lyndon Bishop was granted $200,000 bail and PC Chris Tirbanie was given $120,000 bail after they were both charged with misbehaving in public office.

Bishop and Tirbanie were jointly charged for allegedly soliciting $30,000 to expedite the processing of an application for an FUL. Bishop, who was assigned to the firearms unit, was additionally charged for soliciting $40,000 and twice for soliciting $30,000 to expedite FUL applications.

Apart from the PCA, the police are also investigating the suspicious granting of FULs.

During the three years under former police commissioner Gary Griffith, over 5,000 FULs were granted, with over 100 civilians being allowed to carry semi-automatic weapons. Before his tenure, an average of 200 FULs were issued annually, mainly for civilians to carry handguns and shotguns.

The issue also caused the National Security Council to get involved and last December it appointed retired Rear Admiral Hayden Pritchard and retired Snr Supt Arthur Barrington to investigate and report their findings on the issue.

Those findings, which National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds told the Senate last Friday “could not be ignored” were submitted to the Police Service Commission (PSC), which launched its own investigation. led by retired judge Stanley John.

Earlier this month PCA director David West said its investigation was nearing completion. During that interview he added that the PSC’s investigation into the same matter will form part of the PCA’s investigations.

The PSC revoked the acting position of Griffith, who was scheduled to return to duty on Tuesday, in relation to the FUL investigations.

Griffith has since sued the PSC for revoking his temporary appointment.

The PSC is currently selecting candidates for the position of police commissioner but was stopped, by court order obtained by an unsuccessful candidate, from continuing the process until October 28.