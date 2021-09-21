No ‘risk factor’with property tax

THE EDITOR: Taxpayers are indebted to pay the property tax. We must fill the hole in the Treasury that has developed due to the “risk factor” involved in the failed projects by our energy czars.

First it was the Malcolm Jones “risk factor” at Petrotrin that left us with a $14 billion debt. Now there is the “risk factor” of a $400 million debt created by the czars at NGC.

There is no “risk factor” with respect to the property tax as no czars are involved.

IMAAM IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity