New $500m hotel, development in Tobago by 2025

A $500 million first-class hotel and property development, bearing the Marriott brand, is to be constructed in Tobago in 2023 to boost the island's tourism sector. The estimated completion date is 2025.

Evolving Tecknologies and Enterprise Development Company Ltd (eTeck) chairman Imtiaz Ahamad made the announcement at a news conference on Tuesday at the Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort, Lowlands.

He said the proposed development, which is being undertaken by Superior Hotels Trinidad & Tobago Ltd, will be built at Rocky Point on approximately 28 acres of land on the western side of Grafton Road and south of Pleasant Prospect.

Ahamad said the project is expected to provide jobs for 750 people during construction.

The development comprises a 200-room hotel, 28 duplex residences, 11 single-family luxury villas and 12 fully outfitted townhouses. It will also include facilities for scuba diving, jogging, cycling and the sale of local food and craft.