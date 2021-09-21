Low numbers for covid19 vaccines at Paddock on Tuesday

Two women sanitise before entering the paddock area of the Queen's Park Savannah to get the second dose of the covid19 vaccine. Photo by Sureash Cholai - SUREASH CHOLAI

Despite the Health Minister's announcement on Monday that 50,000 more doses of Pfizer vaccines would be made available to adults, most of the small number of people at the Paddock at the Queen’s Park Savannah on Tuesday were teenagers.

The vaccination site supervisor said many people had taken the Pfizer vaccine on Monday, while the uptake of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been slow.

One parent, Natasha Thomas, said she had left the decision up to her children, Nathan, Rasheed and Rashida, all of whom had come to be vaccinated.

All three said they wanted to be vaccinated so they could go back to school.

Rasheed said, “I don’t like online learning, and I’d rather be in school and see the teachers’ faces. I’m looking forward to seeing my friends. I’m ok with wearing masks and social distancing.”

Another woman who came to take the Pfizer vaccine said she needed to travel for work and for personal reasons.

“I’m getting the Pfizer vaccine, because the Sinopharm is not recognised in most countries, so if you want to travel you have to take one of the internationally recognised vaccines.”

On Monday, the Health Minister said 39.9 per cent of the eligible population had received their first dose of a vaccine, and 34.4 per cent had had both doses. Less than 50 per cent of the school-age population has been vaccinated.