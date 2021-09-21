Las Cuevas fisherman murdered

Isaiah Clement. -

A 25-year-old Las Cuevas fisherman was killed at his home on Monday night.

Police said Isaiah Clement of School Street was shot dead at about 7.40 pm.

They said Clement was at home watching television when two masked men, dressed in camouflage, entered and opened fire. He was shot multiple times including in the head.

Crime scene investigators said they recovered 29 spent shells and seven live rounds of ammunition.

No motive has yet been established for the killing.