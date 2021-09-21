Hunters committed to being vaccinated

Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Clarence Rambharat. Photo by Sureash Cholai - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: The East Trinidad Hunters Association (ETHA) was formed in 1966 with the sole aim of representing sport hunters. The current active membership is approximately 500 and continues to grow, attracting sport hunting enthusiasts from all over Trinidad, even from Tobago.

The covid19 pandemic continues to have the nation in some degree of turmoil. There is a wide variety of vaccines available but a level of hesitancy exists among the population.

In an effort to sensitise the hunting fraternity, a zoom meeting was held on September 15 with the line minister for sport hunting, Clarence Rambharat, who addressed the audience comprising the majority of hunting associations/groups throughout TT.

The minister made a plea for all groups to assist in the national vaccination drive. Conservator of Forests Denny Dipchansingh, who was part of the meeting, was also fully in support.

By law, the hunting season is due to commence on October 1. The groups were unanimous in their support of the plea made by the minister and, like the ETHA, are committed to the cause. A large percentage of hunters are already vaccinated, but the challenge lies in getting hunters residing in rural areas to get vaccinated also.

I must commend the Eastern Regional Health Authority for its dedicated vaccination/sensitisation drive which targeted rural districts in the eastern region.

GARY WATCHE

president, ETHA