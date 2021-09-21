Four new deaths, 197 new covid19 infections

FOUR more people have died from covid19, while 197 more became infected, according to the Ministry of Health's daily update on Tuesday.

Since last year March, some 1,426 people have died from the virus.

Some 48,826 people have been infected, of whom 43,397 have recovered. The country now has 4,003 people infected. Some 288 patients are in hospital, 66 in step-down facilities, 153 in state quarantine and 3,452 in home self-isolation.

Since last year, some 340,707 were tested for the virus, of whom 148,270 at private facilities.

To date some 560,725 people have had the first of a two-dose regime of vaccination. Some 454,373 are fully vaccinated with the second dose of a two-dose regime.

Some 13,417 were treated under a single-dose regime (that is, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.) In all, 467,790 people are fully vaccinated.