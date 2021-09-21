Deyalsingh: Safe zone operationalisation still being worked on

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said consultations are still ongoing with respect to the implementation of business safe zones, expected to open at the beginning of October.

Speaking at the Health Ministry’s media conference on Monday, he said the ministry is working with the Attorney General to finalise operationalisation of the safe zones.

“We hope to have that sewn up by the end of this week, and once we have a bankable project, we are just working out details and fine print now, we will come to the population with the final product. We are also in communication with the large organisations like food and beverage, the Barkeepers and Operators Association, casinos, they have sent us their proposals, so the consultations and the work behind the scenes go on. Once the internal and external consultations are concluded, we will come to the public with a firm conclusion.”

The announcement of safe zone businesses was made by the Prime Minister on September 5. He said depending on the level of vaccination, this could be rolled out in four weeks.

Deyalsingh said the implementation and rollback of restrictions is the domain of the Prime Minister, who would take historical data and the current situation into account.