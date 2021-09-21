Campbell shines for Tobago at NAAA preparation meet

Jinell Campbell of Mason Hall Police Youth Club -

DEXTER EDWARDS

THREE Tobago clubs competed over the weekend at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in the first of three preparation meets hosted by the National Association of Athletics Administration (NAAA) ahead of the Pan Am Under-20 Championships and Pan Am Under-23 Games.

The performances were mostly subdued and only two athletes met the Pan Am standards – Aaron Antoine of Neon Wolves and Anthony Diaz of Point Fortin New Jets.

Antoine secured his plane ticket for the October 22 Pan Am Under-20 Championships in Santiago, Chile with a clearing height of 2.06 metres in the men’s under 20 high jump and a distance of 7.12 metres across the sand pit in the long jump.

The required standard in the men under 20 high Jump is two metres while the long jump is 7.08 metres.

Diaz, who competed in the men’s under 20 javelin, landed his spear at 60.96 metres, to surpass the 59.48 metres standard.

One official told Newsday the overall showing was as owing to clubs being in pre-season training mode and some athletes being inactive because of the covid19 pandemic.

Tobago Falcons, RSS Phoenix and Mason Hall Police Youth Club made the trip to Trinidad for the preparation meet.

Jinell Campbell of Mason Hall Police Youth Club had the best results among the Tobago athletes.

On Saturday, Campbell won the under 20 women’s shot put, heaving the four-pound iron ball 11.03m. Allesha Lindsay of Tobago Falcons placed second with a throw of 10.89m.

Campbell also crossed the finish line second in the under-20 women’s 100m sprint in 13.10 seconds. Ashawntae James of RSS Phoenix placed third in 13.26 seconds, and club-mates Shaniah Francis and Natanya Mc Lawrence finished fourth and fifth in 13.86 and 13.94, respectively.

Reneisha Andrews of Cougars Athletic Club, won the under-20 women’s 100m in 12.61 seconds.

In the under-20 men’s 100m, Antonio Toney of RSS Phoenix stopped the clock at 12.67 seconds for sixth position. Revell Webster of Concorde Athletic Club, took the victory in 11.18.

Mc Conney Moses and Narbarnie Alleyne of Tobago Falcons tested their flight across the sand pit, in the men’s under-20 long jump event.

Moses placed second with a best landing of 5.01m and Alleyne settled for third position, after his 4.46m effort in round three.

Allesha Lindsay of Falcons threw 34.67m in the women’s under-20 discus.

Shanille Green, also of Falcons, recorded a time of one minute 11.72 seconds in the under-20 women’s 400 metres hurdles.

Massiah Alleyne of RSS Phoenix clocked 52.73 seconds in the under-20 men’s 400m.

Kai Martin of Falcons posted one minute 4.05 seconds in the under 20 men’s 400 metres hurdles.

On Sunday, Andrews completed the sprint double by taking the victory in the under-20 200m event, in a time of 25.93 seconds.

Shanille Green of Falcons took third position in 28.28 seconds. Fourth and fifth places were filled by RSS Phoenix’s Natanya Mc Lawrence (28.36 seconds) and Shaniah Francis (28.67 seconds), respectively.

The under-20 men’s 200 metres featured seven competitors. Taking pole position was Jordan Pope of Concorde in 23.08 seconds. Nabarnie Alleyne of Falcons timed 24.67 seconds for fourth place. Antonio Toney and Massiah Alleyne of RSS Phoenix clocked 24.81 and 24.84 seconds for fifith and sixth, respectively. Moses Mc Conney rounded off the field in 25.37 seconds.

Newsday understands that the second Pan Am preparation meet, which was originally scheduled for the Dwight Yorke Stadium at Bacolet this weekend, has been relocated to the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

The third preparation meet is tentatively scheduled for Tobago, on October 2-3.