Woman, 87, dies of covid19 in Tobago

Photo courtesy CDC.

An 87-year-old woman has become Tobago's 83rd covid19 fatality.

The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development on Monday said the woman had suffered from comorbidities.

The division also reported 11 new covid19 cases in the last 24 hours. The island has 412 active covid19 cases ­– 38 patients in state isolation, 369 in home isolation and five in ICU.

Thirty-four patients have been discharged.

In an update to its vaccination drive, the division said 20,164 people have been partially vaccinated while 16,513 people are fully vaccinated.