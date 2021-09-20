Terror in Tarodale: Sariah Williams, one, chopped to death

A Tarodale Gardens grandmother, Michelle Williams, speaking with media from her home. Shw was allegedly chopped on Sunday night in an attempt to protect her deceased grand-daughter Sariah Williams, after a close male relative wielded a cutlass at her. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Relatives of one-year-old Sariah Williams were left reeling on Sunday night when she was chopped to death by a close male relative during a family quarrel.

The baby was visiting her grandmother’s home at Sion Drive, Tarodale, San Fernando, on Sunday with her mother, who was preparing roti for a curry-que.

Sariah’s grandmother, Michelle Williams, said it was not unusual for her to visit the house with her mother, who had many curry-ques and used the home’s kitchen because of its size.

However, things took a turn for the worse on Sunday night, after 8pm, when Williams tried helping Sariah’s mother wash some wares.

Williams told Newsday, “I went to work yesterday (Sunday) but my daughter had a curry-que.

“She has eight children and she’s trying to make money to buy tablets and books for them because she’s a single mother, so she had the curry-que by me.

“When I came home, it had wares in the sink, so I told Nikki (Sariah’s mother), don’t wash it, because whole day she was in heat and that could cause stroke, so I told her I’ll wash it.”

An argument then broke out between Williams and a male relative who was enraged by her offer to help Sariah’s mother.

“He start to cuss that I’m only for my children and everything is my children.

“He asked why I’m letting them only letting them make money off me for, and he’s not getting anything.”

Williams said the man then disappeared for a few minutes and returned to the gallery, where the argument was happening, with a cutlass.

In a fit of rage, she said, he started swinging the cutlass with the intention of chopping her.

But instead he fatally struck Sariah, who was sitting on her lap.

“He just fly out with that blade, I ain’t even see when he fly out through the drawing room and into the gallery.

“Chop, he just start to chop. The baby now end up getting one in her head and blood start to flow.”

Sariah was struck once on the head and Williams suffered chops on both hands.

Neighbours and other relatives intervened and called the police.

The baby was taken to the Accident and Emergency Department at the San Fernando General Hospital, but was unresponsive when she arrived. Medical staff tried to resuscitate her but she was pronounced dead after a few minutes.

Williams said the male relative had previously warned of Sunday’s incident, as he would often make threats to her and her children.

She allegedly had an argument with the man between Friday night and Saturday morning during which he sent over 80 threatening voice notes, some of which were played for Newsday.

“He have a kind of bad mind, and since in the beginning, he saying, 'I’ll kill you and kill all them children and set an example.'

“And so he really do it and kill my grandchild. She was a year and three months…she now start to walk and talk and play. She was one nice child."

Born on June 3, 2020, Sariah lived not far from her grandmother in Tarodale. Williams said she was a loving child who was full of life and loved eating.

She also enjoyed watching cartoons like The Flintstones

“She was always laughing, laughing, laughing and only running, whole night running.

“She would only be calling (relative’s name) and that’s the one that kill she.”

The man is in police custody and investigations are continuing.