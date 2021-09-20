Tarodale baby girl dies after family altercation

On Sunday night, a baby was chopped in the head during a family altercation at her home on Sion Drive, Tarodale.

Early reports say a male relative of the baby swung a cutlass, intending to chop another relative.

But instead the cutlass struck the baby, who was sitting in the relative’s lap.

She was taken to the Accident and Emergency Department at the San Fernando General Hospital but was unresponsive when she arrived.

Medical staff tried to resuscitate her but she was pronounced dead after a few minutes.

The story is developing.