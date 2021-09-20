Suspensions lifted on seven clubs, Lee Davis elected TT Super League president

In this December 28, 2019 file photo, Bethel United (blue) take on Matura United during a TT Super League match. - Roger Jacob

NEWLY-appointed president of the TT Super League Lee Davis is eager to hit the ground running after being voted in at the 2021 Annual General Meeting, on Sunday.

His main items on the agenda are tackling covid19 vaccination concerns, getting football back on the field and encouraging clubs to get more involved within their communities.

The AGM began at 9.30 am and ended after 4 pm.

Davis will serve as president from 2021 to 2025. Davis replaces former president Clayton Morris, who did not put his name in the hat to get re-elected.

Davis of Prisons FC defeated Eastern Football Association president Kieron Edwards and TT Defence Force football manager Ryan Ottley for the top post.

Eddison Dean is the first vice-president, Andre Barnard is the second vice-president and the ordinary board members are Huey Cadette, Nicholas Gopaul and George Joseph.

Seven clubs that were suspended including Central 500, Defence Force, Harlem Strikers, 1976 Phoenix, Marabella Family Crisis Centre, WASA FC and Youth Stars are members of the TTSL again.

The clubs were only observers at the AGM and were not allowed to vote.

The clubs were suspended for various reasons. A TTSL media release signed by league secretary Peter Thomas said the previously suspended clubs are “recognised as bonafide members of the TTSL once again as decided by the TTSL general membership.”

Discussing his plans with Newsday, Davis said, “It is almost two years since we’ve had any competitive football at all. The young people, the country…crying out for some distraction from the issues. Obviously we will have to wait more or less on how the Government unrolls its strategy…we have to wait for them, the CMO and the Ministry of Health.”

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe has repeated in recent months that local athletes must get vaccinated to operate.

On the vaccination drive, Davis said, “I am not against vaccination at all, but I believe that some people might still have some concerns I think need to be addressed.

“Funny enough, I don’t think that conversation in football has really started for us to decide what is the best way forward.”

Davis said the clubs must understand their roles. “The whole issue of the clubs getting or remaining in touch with the main stakeholders, the community, the people around (and) even the youth programmes which definitely comes from the communities, that is so necessary.

“I believe in developing a bottom up strategy…everybody has a stake in it. Definitely meeting with the clubs (is the plan), getting their views, trying to mend all the different perspectives and coming up with the best plan for everybody going forward.”