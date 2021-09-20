Six more deaths, 106 new covid19 cases

On Monday the country recorded 106 new covid19 cases and six more deaths.

The recent deaths pushed the toll to 1,422.

The Ministry of Health in its 4 pm update said active cases have dropped to 3,973. There are 3,511 patients in home isolation, 292 in hospital and 64 in step-down facilities waiting to be discharged.

There are also 155 people in state quarantine.

Of the 339,821 samples sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency, UWI and other local testing sites 48,629 returned positive.

The ministry said 43,234 people in all have recovered.

As the national vaccination programme continues the ministry said 558,811 people have taken at least one dose of a vaccine and of these 464,129 are fully vaccinated.