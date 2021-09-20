Relatives of murdered Belmont man condemn random killings

Sherwin Williams, 46, was gunned down while sitting under a tent in Chocolate Alley, Gonzales, on Thursday morning. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

The relatives of murdered labourer Sherwin Williams have condemned the apparent random nature of murders, saying they feel they too are unsafe as a result.

Williams, 46, was gunned down while he sat under a tent in Chocolate Alley, Gonzales, last Thursday morning.

Security-camera footage of Williams' murder was circulated on social media over the weekend. In it two men in masks were seen getting out of a car and shooting him before getting back in the car and driving off.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Monday morning, a relative referred to the video, noting that Williams did not appear to be suspicious at any point during the attack.

"If you look at it, he wasn't acting suspicious or moving sketchy when the car passed. If he was part of a lifestyle where he had to be fearful of a strange car passing, he would have gotten up and started to run – but he didn't do that."

Another of Williams' relatives said she did not know why anyone would want him killed, as he never spoke of being threatened or feeling unsafe.

She said while such killings could happen anywhere at any time, citizens had very few options to keep themselves safe.

"I don't want to get into details, because there may be a life he probably lived that we don't know about, but it's just sad to know this is what is going on.

"You can't really feel safe knowing stuff like this is going on. But what can you do? You just have to go on with your life."

The Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 1 is continuing enquiries.