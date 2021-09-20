Port of Spain man shot at in St Augustine

File photo -

A 32-year-old Port of Spain man narrowly escaped death when he was shot at in Tunapuna on Sunday morning.

Police said the man was walking on St Augustine Circular Road at around 10.20 am when he saw a man pointing a gun at him.

The gunman fired several shots as the man ran into Worrell Street.

Tunapuna police found 13 spent shells and one live round.

Police from the Tunapuna CID are continuing enquiries.