Police talk Arouca man down from City Gate roof

City Gate, Port of Spain project. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

An Arouca man is in police custody after he was coaxed off the roof of City Gate, Port of Spain on Sunday.

A release said officers saw the 41-year-old man on the roof of the Route One maxi taxi hub at City Gate. After they spoke to him, the man came down safely.

Police from the Central and St Clair stations as well as personnel from the Multi-Optional Policing Section and the Fire Services were among the team involved.

Investigations are ongoing.