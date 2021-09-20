Newsday ex-editor in chief Jones P Madeira among UTT honorary graduands

Jones P Madeira, Veteran Journalist - ROGER JACOB

Media veterans Jones P Madeira and Dominic Kalipersad were among the University of Trinidad and Tobago's four honorary graduands for 2021.

In a statement, the university said it awarded the four degrees at its 2021 presentation of graduates ceremonies on September 17. The service was held at the official residence of President Paula-Mae Weekes.

The other recipients were Ferdinand Ferreira and Wendell Mottley, who both received honorary doctorates of humane letters, madeira and kalipersad received honorary doctorates of letters.

The release said, “As the national university, UTT recognises the worthwhile contributions of (the graduands) in the fields of journalism and political activism.”

It said two of those honoured in 2020, Edward Hart and L Anthony Watkins, were also officially conferred at the ceremony. They received honorary doctorates of humane letters and laws respectively.

“UTTs 2021 virtual graduation exercises will see over 1,700 graduands receive undergraduate and higher degrees in areas of engineering, the arts, sports and education, amongst other dynamic programme offerings.

The university will also award nine PhD degrees in sport studies, education, environmental engineering, entrepreneurship and commercial studies, and cultural studies.

In 2014, Madeira became editor in chief, and then executive editorial consultant at the TT Newsday.

His career began in 1963, at 19, as a trainee reporter at the Guardian. In September 1971, at 26, he accepted a training fellowship at the BBC, an organisation he had admired since he was a boy.

He served as media relations adviser at the Caricom Secretariat in Georgetown, from 1976-1981.

He has held numerous positions since then, including editor in chief of the TT Guardian, head of news at TTT, and a member of the board of the Caribbean New Media Group (CNMG).

He has received a national award, the Chaconia Medal (gold), for public service and journalism.