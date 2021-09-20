Mason to reappear in court for sexually penetrating, touching teen

A mason from San Fernando is scheduled to reappear before the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged one count of sexual penetration and three counts of sexually touching a 15-year-old girl.

A police report said the Child Protection Unit (CPU) arrested and charged the man on September 16 after enquiries on October 23 revealed he touched the child on three separate occasions in March, June, and September 2020.

On all three occasions, the man massaged the teen, during which time he touched her private parts.

The report also said the man performed oral sex with the child on September 13.

He appeared before senior magistrate Rajendra Rambachan on September 16, when the matter was postponed to do fingerprint tracing

The investigation was supervised by Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne and acting Insp Khan of the CPU southern division and conducted by WPC Hull.