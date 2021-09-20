Man wounded in Enterprise shooting

File photo

Police were at the scene on Monday afternoon of a shooting in Enterprise, Chaguanas, where a man was wounded.

They said the man was walking on the Southern Main Road, near Citrus Drive, when two men shot him several times before getting into a black Hyundai Creta and driving off.

Police from the Central Division Gang Unit took the wounded man to the Chaguanas Health Facility, where he was treated.

Members of the Chaguanas CID and the Central Division Task Force went to the area and searched for the suspects.