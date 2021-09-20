Jobs forthe boys

THE EDITOR: As a youth we learned of several sayings, one being “a stitch in time saves nine.” Today these sayings no longer seem to apply.

But we do read and hear about people who have been complaining for years about certain problems and all they are told is “we are looking into the problem,” or “we know of it,” or “our engineers are checking into them.” This can go on for several years.

When first told of the problem the cost to fix it might be a few thousand dollars, but as time passes it becomes a few million. Is it so that the money could be shared “among the boys?”

And even after taking years to complete, the job may not be done properly, so more money has to be found to fix the same problem.

I recall that as a young man, a taxi driver in the area where I lived got a job to repair a road. Asked what he knew of road repair, he said, “They gave me the job so I did not refuse it.”

Jobs for the boys.

CLERMONT ANDREWS

via e-mail