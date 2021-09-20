Funeral on Tuesday for toddler mauled by dog

File photo: Mother of Amaziah Lewis 4, is comforted by a relative as she leaves K. Allen and Sons Funeral Directors, Arima on Sunday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The funeral of Amaziah Lewis, four, who was mauled to death by a roweiler last week, is scheduled for noon on Tuesday at Allen’s Funeral Home, Arima.

The dog attacked the child after he wandered out of the house at Savannah Drive, Tacarigua where his grandmother was house-sitting.

The owners of the house and the dog were in Tobago at the time.

Relatives told the media the grandmother didn’t know the dog was out of its pen. She was cleaning the yard right before the child sneaked outside.

The dog attacked Lewis from the back. The grandmother tried to free the child from the dog’s grip were unsuccessful.

Workmen renovating a house next door were alerted by the screams and ran over to help. It took close to 30 minutes to get the dog away from the child.

Police shot the dog when they arrived.

Investigations are continuing.