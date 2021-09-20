Foolish response to Abu Bakr statements

Abu Bakr - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: The Minister of National Security in his recent statement regarding police performance has simply echoed the views of a nation that believes it does not get value for money, and that the level of lawlessness and criminal activity at all strata can only thrive with the involvement and participation of law enforcement.

The police well know who the criminals are, but some of them are involved, just as some politicians and prison officers, in the quick money-making activity that the "rewards" of crime pay.

A lot of in-house cleaning has to be done and the social and welfare association within the Police Service must realise by now that some of its members are guilty of further developing the cancerous society that we live in. So to condemn Minister Hinds for speaking the truth on behalf of those he serves is not only the wrong response but a thin-skinned example of the immature attitude of its leadership when dealing with concerns of those that they swore to protect and serve.

Citizens are paying for a service that has deteriorated just like so many others within the country.

Then there is the foolish response toward the statements made by Imam Abu Bakr.

The response to his concerns should have come from the Government and not from the Police Service and justice system that is famous for calling Africans to account while others are free to do what the they want to. Prof Cudjoe, Mr Dumas and others have expounded on the fact that Africans are not treated with the dignity, equity and fairness that they deserve, within a society that they themselves built before anyone else had a hand.

The condition of some communities where Africans reside lies in a deep age-old political neglect on the one hand and a lack of leadership within their collective on the other. The fashion show held every year by hustlers on Emancipation Day, along with the photo-ops for parasites, does nothing and will never do anything for the development within the African collective until each and every individual of African descent is willing to participate in moving their community forward in the interest of not only the development of their children but their very survival.

So when Abu Bakr speaks of African development in the context he did, a more serious social and political lens becomes appropriate, not a thug approach.

BERNARD YAWCHING

via e-mail