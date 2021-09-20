Duke to PM: Bring in observers for THA elections

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) political leader Watson Duke -

Political leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) Watson Duke has called on the Prime Minister to ensure observers are here for the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections.

In a WhatsApp video message on Monday, Duke called on Dr Rowley "to write to Caricom, for him to write to the European Union, write to the Organisation of American States, write to the Carter Centre, write to international observers and invite them to come to Trinidad and Tobago, in particular Tobago, for the upcoming THA elections.”

No date for the elections has been set as yet.

He made a similar call in 2020 for the general election, but no observers were brought in.