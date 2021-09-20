Cops bust St Augustine house party, 14 to be charged

Ten men and four women are expected to be charged via summons after they were held at a house party in St Augustine on Monday morning.

Police said the St Joseph CID received a tipoff about a party at Dookiesingh Street at around 2 am and found the 14 people there.

They are from San Juan, Champs Fleurs, Arima, Cunupia, Diego Martin and El Socorro and their ages range from 18 to 42.

The exercise was co-ordinated by ACP Belfon, Snr Supt Ramdeen and led by Sgt Toorie, acting Cpl Phillips and PCs Gangaram and Mahon.