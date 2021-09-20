Belmont man dies after early-morning shooting

Port of Spain General hospital

A 23-year-old Belmont man is dead after he was shot early on Monday morning.

Police said members of the Port of Spain Task Force received a report of a shooting in St Barb's at around 12.30 am.

They saw Asim Webster bleeding from gunshot wounds in a white Nissan B15 belonging to a passing driver who tried to help.

Police escorted the man to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where Webster was attended to. He died at around 4.30 am.