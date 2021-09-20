Ailing mother of murdered Belmont man must care for grandson

Asim Webster, 23, was shot while liming at upper St Francois Valley Road, Belmont, early on Monday morning. He died hours later while being treated at the Port of Spain General Hospital. PHOTO COURTESY SOCIAL MEDIA - PHOTO COURTESY SOCIAL MEDIA

Antoinette Webster is grieving for her son and is a cancer patient, but she must do her best to support and care for her eight-month-old grandson, who is now fatherless.

Webster's son, Asim Webster, 23, was shot while liming with friends in Upper St Francois Valley Road, Belmont, at around 12 am on Monday morning. He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital by friends, but died there hours later.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Monday, Webster, 45, said she was trying to stay strong for the sake of her grandson.

"I have no idea what's going on, as his mom. I have cancer. I am dealing with my illness.

"I have no idea what goes on outside and I'm a person that always says that once everybody I know for me is safe, I'm good. I'm still trying to come to understand that this is what is really happening. I still can't believe it. But I'm trying to take it easy with my health,

"He has a little boy an eight-month-old baby, so now I have to be able to help out with my grandson."

Recalling her last interaction with her son, Webster said he told her he was going out drinking with friends when he was killed.

She believes her son was not the intended target of the killers and lamented the spate of violence in the country.

"His friends came and knocked on my door and said he got shot on his left shoulder. When I went to the hospital this morning, I understand he was shot in his back and (the bullet) went through the front. So to be honest, I'm still trying to come to understand that this is what is really happening.

"These youths need to take it down. Look at what's going on in the world right now. Instead of covid19 killing, they want to kill more people than covid.

"I sometimes wonder how people can take other people's lives and go home and lie down and sleep like nothing happened. That's Satan walking on the earth, not just for my son but for everyone's children."

Webster said she was a lifelong Belmont resident, and while the area has changed over the years, she would not move out.

The Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 1 is continuing enquiries.