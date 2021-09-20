Acting CoP Jacobs in a quandary over appointment

Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob. Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

THE acting position of deputy Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob as acting top cop ends today, Monday.

However, he is in a quandary as he says he has no new appointment to act.

On Sunday, Jacob confirmed to Newsday, that his letter from the Police Service Commission (PSC) clearly states that he will revert to his substantive position as deputy commissioner on September 21.

It is the same day, acting Commissioner Gary Griffith was supposed to return from vacation leave and resume the his duties as acting top cop until a subtantive commissioner is appointed.

On Friday, by e-mail, the PSC suspended Griffith, instructing him not to resume duties. The suspension took immediate effect and is until further notice.

Jacobs told Newsday he does not know where this leaves him.

“I am finishing off tomorrow (Monday). I am acting tomorrow and it (the acting position) is supposed to end by Tuesday morning.

“I have no new appointment to act. I will just have to wait on correspondence from the PSC.”

Griffith is expected to challenge the PSC's decision to suspend him in court.