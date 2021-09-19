West Indies women win super over, avoid series sweep

West Indies' Rashada Williams scored 78 not out in 138 balls. - CWI Media

WEST Indies Women defeated South Africa Women in a super over to avoid a 5-0 series sweep in the One Day International series, which ended at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, on Sunday.

Batting first, West Indies Women posted 192/5 in 50 overs with Rashada Williams batting through the entire innings. Williams scored 78 not out in 138 balls which included five fours. Hayley Matthews also found it challenging to keep the scoreboard ticking with 48 off 81 deliveries which included four fours.

Nadine de Klerk was the chief destroyer for the South Africa Women with 3/33 in ten overs.

In reply, South Africa Women also scored 192 with three wickets in hand.

Lizelle Lee top scored with 61 off 78 balls, a knock which included five fours and one six. Tazmin Brits hit 48 off 90 to help boost South Africa’s total. Sheneta Grimmond and Qiana Joseph were the best bowlers grabbing 4/33 and 2/29 respectively.

However, Deandra Dottin delivered in the final over to help force the super over.

South Africa needed six runs in the final over, but could only manage five. Needing a single off the final delivery, Mignon du Preez was run out for 46 by Dottin and Shakera Selman.

SUMMARISED SCORES

WEST INDIES WOMEN 192/5 (50 overs) (Rashada Williams 78 not out, Hayley Matthews 48; Nadine de Klerk 3/33) vs SOUTH AFRICA WOMEN 192/7 (50 overs) (Lizelle Lee 61, Tazmin Brits 48, Mignon du Preez 46; Sheneta Grimmond 4/33, Qiana Joseph 2/29) West Indies won super over