WASA chairman denies rumour of firing managers over chemicals purchase

Navindra Nanga

CHAIRMAN of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) Navindra Nanga is challenging Opposition MP Arnold Ram to bring evidence to prove his claim that 135 managers at the authority will be fired.

Ram made the allegations on Sunday at the Opposition’s weekly media briefing at its Charles Street, Port of Spain, office.

The Caroni Central MP said he suspected the proposed firings were linked to a report by WASA's internal audit and compliance department (IACD), which pointed to a multi-million purchase of chemicals by two WASA managers.

The report said the chemicals were no longer used for water treatment and a large amount of the purchase had since expired.

The chemicals were allegedly purchased at a cost of $7.7 million, but the authority said it was working to verify this figure.

Ram told the media the board, without a proper investigation, blamed the group of workers for the bad purchase.

He alleged 135 managers were identified as being linked to the purchase and were to be fired.

“If the board was concentrating on what they had to do and was not distracted by who was driving a company's vehicle as reported by the minister which subsequently led to the resignation of (former WASA CEO) Dr (Lennox) Sealy, the management would have done their due diligence and realise that this spending of $7.8 million was not required.

"We are told that this narrative of the $7.8 million is geared towards sending home of 135 managers within the next two months." Ram called on WASA's executive and Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales to say if the rumour was true.

However, the authority's chairman, in an interview with Newsday, instead called on Ram to bring evidence of this purported action.

Nanga told Newsday, he will not be baited into commenting on baseless rumours.

“As the chairman and, I can add, neither the minister, are aware of any such thing and if the Opposition is running WASA, I would love to know where their information comes from and what the source of this information is…I don’t know anything about that.”

He said no decision has been taken fire any manager, but added, “Under this current board if you are not performing, your job will be at risk. We will not be tolerating non-performers.

“…If the opposition shares our view that managers who are not performing their jobs are at risk, then that is certainly true.

“There’s no decision across the board that would jeopardise any manager’s jobs. Any manager’s job that is the jeopardy would be related to the level of their performance.

"There is an ongoing transformation process but as far as that is concerned no decision has been taken. At the end of that transformation process, it could be that we need to increase staff, decrease staff or remain the same.

If maleficence among managers is found during the ongoing investigation into the purchase of the chemicals, Nanga said action will be taken.

Attempts to reach Gonzales were unsuccessful.

Also contacted for comment, president of the Public Services Association (PSA) Watson Duke said he was not aware of this rumour.

"I still don't trust the word of the chairman. I would not take his work as pure, genuine or true. The PSA will continue to be vigilant and we will sound the alarm in the event of injustice or corruption at higher levels.