Tobago's covid19 death toll rises to 82

Photo courtesy CDC.

Tobago’s covid19 death toll rose to 82 after a 71-year-old woman with comorbidities succumbed to the virus overnight.

In a statement on Saturday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said there are 21 new covid19 cases on the island and 434 active cases. It said 34 patients are in state isolation, 395 in home isolation and five in ICU. Two people have been discharged.

To date, 14,236 people have been tested for covid19 in Tobago. Of that number, 2,603 tested positive. There are 2,087 recovered patients.

The division said 20,164 people have been partially vaccinated while 16,513 are fully vaccinated.