StudentsUnited virtual 5k takes place in October

THE StudentsUnited 5k virtual race will be contested from October 1 to 31.

Owing to government’s covid19 restrictions that were in place for the months of April, May and June, the inaugural online race was postponed.

Interested students can still register for free but there are only 75 spots left. Students can send an email to studentsunited@bafasports.com, indicating their school name and form class, and they will receive a free promo-code which can be used to register on the website.

If non-students are interested in registering, they pay $50 and register through the bafasports website: www.bafasports.com/product/studentsunited.

Participants who have already registered do not need to do any additional update. After registering, training schedules will be provided.

The website also details how a virtual race works. Each participant will receive a finishing package with a participation medal, StudentsUnited gaiter, stationery and snacks.

A statement issued by StudentsUnited urged parents and guardians to get their children involved since the pandemic continues to have adverse effects on the mental health of students.

“As we enter a fifth term of online school we need to make an extra effort, as parents and teachers, to keep our children active. As of February 2021, TT was one of 14 countries globally to keep schools largely closed since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Our children are also suffering! We need to keep our children mentally healthy, socially intact and physically active, or else we as a country will not be able to recover from the fall out of this learning crisis.”